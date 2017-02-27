Report: Jets likely to try and trade Sheldon Richardson

The New York Jets are reportedly making another effort to move Sheldon Richardson somewhere else.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini says the Jets will “almost certainly” try to trade the defensive end, who is due $8.1 million in 2017 which will become fully guaranteed on March 9.

Richardson doesn’t fit the Jets’ defensive scheme, and the team will likely ask for a first-round pick in return. It may be asking too much and they may have to settle for a lower pick to get him off the books.

The 26-year-old played in 15 games in 2016, tallying 38 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Jets tried to trade Richardson at least season’s deadline, and when they failed, things only got worse for him off the field. It doesn’t seem like there are many plausible scenarios in which he stays with the team next season.