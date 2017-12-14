Jets have no plans to play Christian Hackenberg in 2017

The New York Jets envisioned Christian Hackenberg as someone who could be their quarterback of the future when they used a second-round pick on him in the 2016 NFL Draft. My, how things have changed.

With Josh McCown sidelined for the remainder of the season because of a hand injury, there was some speculation that the Jets might give Christian Hackenberg his first ever regular season NFL action. On Wednesday, head coach Todd Bowles said that will only happen if Bryce Petty gets hurt.

“We got people at every position that want to play,” Bowles said, per Calvin Watkins of Newsday. “We’re not jumping people over people just to play considering anything. Bryce is our starter.”

The Jets are not in playoff contention, so there’s seemingly only one reason they wouldn’t give Hackenberg some reps over the final three games — they don’t believe in him.

Petty, who was drafted in the fourth round back in 2015, is unlikely to be New York’s starter next season. The Jets either need to draft another quarterback or sign a free agent. But, again, they obviously thought at one point that Hackenberg could be the guy. The fact that they haven’t even given him a shot yet almost certainly means they regret their decision.

Hackenberg has only been active for one game this season (the season opener), but he insists he remains ready.

“I’m ready as I’ve ever been,” Hackenberg said. “Just trying to get better. That’s just the theme, every day come in, come to work. When you get the opportunities take full advantage of it. Let it fly, have fun, and that’s how I approached it.”

If you remember, Hackenberg was downright horrendous when he started a preseason game this year. Bowles was quick to defend him after the awful performance, but actions speak louder than words. It would be a surprise if Hackenberg is still with the Jets in 2018.