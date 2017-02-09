Jets reportedly not interested in Jay Cutler

The New York Jets announced on Wednesday that they have hired quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates, who most recently held the same position with the Chicago Bears. That led to speculation that Jay Cutler could now be an offseason target for the Jets because of his ties to Bates, but one reporter doesn’t see that happening.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets are unlikely to be suitors for Cutler. While the Bears are almost certain to release or trade Cutler, New York would reportedly prefer Tyrod Taylor (if he becomes available) or free agent Mike Glennon.

Bates also worked with Cutler in Denver, including when Cutler made his only Pro Bowl in 2008. Brandon Marshall was also on that team.

The Jets’ current quarterback situation looks like a disaster, with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith all but certain to not be back. That leaves Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty as the only quarterbacks remaining on the roster, so the Jets obviously need help.

While Marshall is no lock to remain on New York’s roster in 2017, you have to wonder if he would want to play with Cutler again. The two were once close friends, but comments Marshall made in recent years indicate their relationship is not what it used to be.