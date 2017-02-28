Report: Jets will not try to recoup Darrelle Revis’ guaranteed money

The New York Jets will still be paying Darrelle Revis the guaranteed money he is owed on his contract despite their plans to release him on March 9.

Revis signed a 5-year, $70 million deal with the Jets in 2015 that paid him $39 million guaranteed. $6 million of that balance remained in 2017, and SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano says the Jets plan to pay it out.

The Jets will NOT try to recoup the $6 million guaranteed they owe Revis, according to a source. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 1, 2017

There was speculation upon Revis being arrested on multiple charges in Pittsburgh earlier this month that the Jets would try to recoup the $6 million he is owed. They would have needed Revis to be suspended by the league to have a shot at recouping the money, but they reportedly are not going to see whether they can.

Interestingly, Vacchiano also says Revis was cut because of his poor football performance last season, not because of his arrest.

The move to cut Darrelle Revis was "100 percent" a football decision, according to a source. Nothing to do with his legal troubles. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 1, 2017

Revis will be 32 next season, and there are questions about whether he will draw interest as a free agent. He may have to switch to safety if he wants to continue his playing career. He recently hinted that he would be open to a pay cut.