Jets reportedly ‘out’ on Dont’a Hightower after offering $12 million per year

Free agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower seems destined to end up back with the New England Patriots.

According to Michael Silver of NFL Network, the New York Jets — who were said to be all-in on Hightower earlier this week — have bowed out of the race to sign him.

According to source familiar with the negotiations, the Jets have been out of the Hightower market since he left the building @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 15, 2017

That sounds very similar to what we heard about the Pittsburgh Steelers, who reportedly pulled their offer from Hightower as soon as he left their team facility without accepting it.

The Jets supposedly went all-out to convince Hightower to sign with them, even throwing him a birthday party with cupcakes and sending team merchandise to his mom. Like the Steelers, the Jets may have realized Hightower is simply using them in an attempt to drive up the price on the Patriots. Jason Cole of Bleacher Report was told New York offered $12 million per year, which is almost certainly the best deal Hightower would be able to get.

In all likelihood, the situation with Hightower will turn out similar to the one with Pro Bowl safety Devin McCourty two years ago. The Patriots put their best offer on the table and allowed McCourty to test the market, and he ultimately re-signed with the team. Hightower has somewhat of an injury history and inside linebackers typically aren’t paid top dollar. He is probably disappointed with how the market shaped up.