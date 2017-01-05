Jets owner noncommittal on bringing Darrelle Revis back

Darrelle Revis’ second stint with the Jets may be ending with a whimper.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Jets owner Woody Johnson wouldn’t commit to bringing back the seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback for 2017.

“My feeling toward Darrelle is different, I think,” said Johnson, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He’s going to the Hall of Fame, there’s no question. He’s one of the best players ever to put on a Jets uniform — or any uniform. He has such an unbelievable talent. It wasn’t his best year, but a lot of guys didn’t have good years. My hat’s off to Darrelle. Great career.

“I like Darrelle, but it’s up to the coaches and general manager to see how he fits,” Johnson concluded.

The 31-year-old Revis is indeed coming off an uncharacteristically poor 2016 season. He was barbecued in coverage by opposing receivers week after week as Revis Island slowly came to recede into the ocean. While Revis blamed the struggles on his advancing age, Johnson, who was one of the driving forces behind the team’s reunion with Revis in 2015, was already showing signs of frustration with Revis’ subpar performance prior to these latest comments.

Revis is owed $6 million in guaranteed money for 2017, but it sounds like the Jets may already be prepared to just move on.