Jets parting ways with Eric Decker

The New York Jets continue to clean house.

The Jets are parting ways with veteran wide receiver Eric Decker, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Schefter says the team has told the wide receiver they will either trade or release him this week.

News of the Jets’ split with Decker comes the same day the team surprisingly announced the release of veteran linebacker Davis Harris.

The Jets were 10-6 two seasons ago, but slipped to 5-11 last year, and things don’t appear to be getting much better. They will have stop-gap QB Josh McCown at the helm, and they don’t have many promising options in development.

The Jets have let go of Brandon Marshall, Geno Smith, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Darrelle Revis, Harris and now Decker this offseason, among others. The latest move will save the team nearly $6 million in cap space.

Decker only played in three games last season and is coming off hip and shoulder surgeries. He caught 19 touchdown passes in his three seasons with the Jets.