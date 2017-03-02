Jets to release Brandon Marshall at his request

Brandon Marshall will be the latest veteran released by the New York Jets.

Multiple reports emerged on Thursday evening saying the Jets will be releasing Marshall.

Newsday’s Kimberley Martin says it comes at Marshall’s request.

I'm told #Jets are granting Brandon Marshall's wish for his release so he can find a better fit — Kimberley A. Martin (@KMart_LI) March 3, 2017

Marshall spent two seasons with the Jets, posting a career-year in 2015 before dropping off in 2016 while battling injuries and a shaky quarterback situation.

Even though he’s turning 33, Marshall is still very productive and should receive plenty of interest on the open market. He caught 109 passes and 15 touchdowns in 2015, but dropped off to 788 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Marshall was due to make $7.5 million in 2017 with the Jets.

The Jets have made big changes to their roster, as they also are letting go of Darrelle Revis and Nick Mangold.