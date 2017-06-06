Jets releasing David Harris

The New York Jets are looking to get younger on both sides of the ball, and veteran linebacker David Harris is the latest player to lose his roster spot because of the youth movement.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets are planning to release Harris.

Another roster surprise: Jets are planning to release veteran LB David Harris, sources tell ESPN. Was going into 11th season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2017

Harris, a fan favorite, has been one of the most reliable players the Jets have had in recent years. He missed just one game last season, and prior to that he had played in all 16 games every season since 2009. The former Michigan star was one of the team’s better tacklers and defensive leaders.

As Albert Breer of The MMQB notes, the Jets now have just five players who are 30 or older on their roster.