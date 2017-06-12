Jets release Eric Decker

The New York Jets have apparently had no luck trying to trade Eric Decker.

The team announced on Monday that they have released the veteran wide receiver.

We have released WR Eric Decker. MORE → https://t.co/lI9e9VZRO9 pic.twitter.com/3NAlwzam97 — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 12, 2017

Decker was due to make a base salary of $7.25 million in 2017 and $7.5 million in 2018. He turned 30 in march and only appeared in three games last season due to injury, so teams are likely concerned about him staying on the field.

Although he battled injuries last year, Decker is just two years removed from catching 80 passes for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s a great red zone threat when healthy, and one team that recently added a top wide receiver is said to still have interest in Decker.