Jets reportedly reached out to Steve Smith about playing in 2017

Steve Smith has retired from the NFL, but that didn’t stop at least one team from checking into see if he is interested in returning.

On NFL Network’s “Inside Minicamp Live” on Tuesday, Kim Jones relayed that Smith mentioned in the green room the Jets reached out to him about playing in 2017.

The Jets reached out to @89SteveSmith asking if he was interested in playing "Hands off Steve Smith, he belongs to our team" – @MikeSilver pic.twitter.com/fTe5nTO4rg — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 7, 2017

Smith joined NFL Network as an analyst after spending his final NFL season with the Ravens in 2016. It doesn’t sound like he’s ready to give up that life yet, not for the Jets anyway.