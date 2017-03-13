Jets reporter urges ‘pathetic’ Geno Smith to give CFL a try

Geno Smith is searching for a new home in free agency, and it doesn’t seem like the former New York Jets quarterback is having much luck. One reporter who is very familiar with Smith could not be less surprised by that.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News wrote an article on Monday eviscerating Smith for the immaturity he showed during his four seasons with the Jets. Smith had a visit with the New York Giants over the weekend, and Mehta says that meeting “prompted a hearty chuckle across the league.” He also described Smith as “the least equipped person to play in New York, an immature and insecure guy filled with self-delusion.”

And Mehta was just getting started. The entire piece is worth reading, but here’s a sample:

He was an embarrassment for the Jets. He would be the same for the Giants by saying or doing something stupid because, well, he’s currently a 26-year-old child. His soundtrack has been predictable through the years. Screw up. Recite textbook mea culpas. Screw up again. Blame the media. Smith boycotted reporters for a week during training camp last summer because he didn’t like the headline of a story chronicling the one-year anniversary of his locker room fight with a teammate that broke his jaw. (A member of the organization later lectured the reporter). How ridiculous did the behind-the-scenes damage control get for Smith? A team official spent last year trying to repair Smith’s image to help his chances of landing a job elsewhere in free agency this offseason.

Mehta went on to urge Smith to explore the possibility of playing in the Canadian Football League, as the beat writer believes the only way Smith can improve is to secure significant playing time. If the former West Virginia star is lucky enough to sign with an NFL team, Mehta does not envision him earning any playing time.

While the Jets have no options at the moment beyond Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, they have likely had enough of Smith. It’s tough to tell if Smith’s career would have advanced if not for his infamous locker room incident two offseason ago, but he’s now 26 and seemingly in a worse place than ever before.