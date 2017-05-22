Jets waive WR Devin Smith

Devin Smith’s run with the New York Jets has already come to a disappointing end.

Smith has been waived by the Jets on Monday. The former second-round pick is recovering from a second torn ACL and is out for the 2017 season.

Smith, who was picked by the Jets No. 37 overall in 2015, has only played in 14 games, catching one touchdown pass. He played in just four games last season after recovering from a previous torn ACL.

The former Buckeye was known for making some crazy catches in college. Now he’ll be looking for a new team once he recovers from his second major knee surgery.