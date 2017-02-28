Jets will release Darrelle Revis

The Darrelle Revis (second) era in New York is over.

The Jets announced on Tuesday night that they will be releasing Revis when the new league year begins on March 9. The news was shared on the team’s website, complete with quotes from Jets head coach Todd Bowles and owner Woody Johnson.

“Darrelle Revis is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Jets uniform,” said Jets owner Woody Johnson. “His combination of talent, preparation and instincts is rare and helped him become one of the most dominant players of his generation. I appreciate Darrelle’s contributions to this organization and, wherever his career takes him, his home will always be here with the Jets.”

Revis re-signed with the Jets in 2015 after spending the previous two seasons with different teams. He was a 2007 1st-round pick by the team and played with them through 2013 where he emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Revis then signed with Tampa Bay for a year, moved to the Patriots where he won a Super Bowl, and then rejoined the Jets in 2015 after some tampering by New York.

Revis’ second stint with the Jets was a complete bust. Believing he had made an error in letting Revis go, Johnson tried to right his wrong by bringing Revis back on a 5-year, $70 million deal. Revis turned out to be overpaid and nowhere near as good as he was during his prime. His final season with the Jets was marred with a lack of effort and inability to cover top receivers.

Revis’ arrest in Pittsburgh on assault charges probably sealed his fate. Now one has to wonder whether or not the veteran defensive back will choose to continue his playing career.