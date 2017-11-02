Report: Jim Irsay privately furious about Andrew Luck situation

The Andrew Luck situation has the steam coming out of Jim Irsay’s ears.

NFL writer Benjamin Allbright reported Thursday that the Indianapolis Colts owner is privately fuming about the Luck saga, feeling that he was misled.

Per multiple sources #Colts owner Jim Irsay is privately furious about Andrew Luck situation. Feels he has been misled throughout. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 2, 2017

Luck has been sidelined for the entire season with a shoulder injury, and the Colts made the decision Thursday to place him on injured reserve, eliminating the possibility of a return in 2017. The three-time Pro Bowler was originally expected to be back by now, but the last several weeks have been plagued by apparent setbacks and conflicting reports about his health. As for Irsay, he is frustrated with a lot in Indianapolis these days, and this certainly won’t help.