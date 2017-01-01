Report: Jim Irsay ‘very unhappy’ with current state of Colts

The Indianapolis Colts had several opportunities to seize control of the AFC South in 2016, but they squandered all of them. With his team now 7-8 and having missed the playoffs for a second straight year, Colts owner Jim Irsay is not pleased.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Irsay is frustrated with the way the Colts have played and that some on the coaching staff fear he may make changes.

There was speculation last year that head coach Chuck Pagano might lose his job, but the Colts signed him to a four-year extension just after the season ended. It would have been hard to justify letting go of Pagano with Andrew Luck only appearing in seven games due to injury, but Luck has played in all but one game this season.

Irsay said a few weeks ago that we was not anticipating making major changes within the organization, but his opinion may have changed. Given the seemingly awkward relationship that exists between Pagano and some members of Indy’s front office, we would not be surprised to see Irsay finally decide to go in a different direction.