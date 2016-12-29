Jim Trotter destroys ‘dumpster fire’ Bills organization

ESPN writer Jim Trotter did not hold back when discussing the Buffalo Bills’ organization on TV Wednesday.

Trotter called the Bills a “dumpster fire” and lambasted them for putting interim head coach Anthony Lynn into a bad situation where he had to face questions about Rex Ryan’s firing.

Here’s the video:

Jim Trotter absolutely destroys the Buffalo Bills pic.twitter.com/6HZxu8OMkK — Patrick Moran (@PatMoranTweets) December 28, 2016

“If he’s smart, he will get as far away from Buffalo as he can,” Trotter said of Lynn, among other comments.

When video of his comments circulated on Twitter, Trotter disagreed with the description of his Bills takedown as a “destruction.”

I wouldn't call it a destruction. I'd call it common sense. Bills management has completely botched the handling of this situation. https://t.co/BxVCg9YYjZ — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) December 28, 2016

And now you know why their job wouldn’t be too desirable.