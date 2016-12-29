Ad Unit
Jim Trotter destroys ‘dumpster fire’ Bills organization

December 29, 2016
by Larry Brown

ESPN writer Jim Trotter did not hold back when discussing the Buffalo Bills’ organization on TV Wednesday.

Trotter called the Bills a “dumpster fire” and lambasted them for putting interim head coach Anthony Lynn into a bad situation where he had to face questions about Rex Ryan’s firing.

“If he’s smart, he will get as far away from Buffalo as he can,” Trotter said of Lynn, among other comments.

When video of his comments circulated on Twitter, Trotter disagreed with the description of his Bills takedown as a “destruction.”

And now you know why their job wouldn’t be too desirable.


