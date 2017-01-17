Jimmy Garoppolo has funny response to story about Tom Brady being fast

Jimmy Garoppolo knows better than to ever say a negative word about Tom Brady, but that doesn’t mean the New England Patriots backup quarterback is going to sit back and let people claim one of the slowest guys in the NFL is faster than him.

A feature that was published by Kevin Clark of The Ringer this week mentioned the “secret speed” Brady possesses. Within that discussion was an anecdote about how Brady supposedly once beat Garoppolo in a foot race.

Tom Brady beat Jimmy Garoppolo in a foot race last season (via @ringer: https://t.co/WgMYl54Bzt) pic.twitter.com/RmskRCuJu0 — The Boston Calendar (@TheBostonCal) January 17, 2017

Wait, the same Brady who looks like he has cinder blocks attached to his feet when he has to scramble for a first down? If you ask me, that quote from Garoppolo could mean he doesn’t want to embarrass the Patriots legend by revealing the results of the foot race. Judging by the tweet Garoppolo sent on Tuesday, that’s probably exactly what was going on.

Come on man, let's not make up crazy things like that haha https://t.co/k6gr7ArwLT — Jimmy Garoppolo (@JimmyG_10) January 17, 2017

Garoppolo hardly ever tweets, so you know that really bugged him. Brady has never been the greatest athlete, and we highly doubt he could beat Garoppolo in a foot race. The future Hall of Famer isn’t afraid to take off and run even if he knows he’s getting popped (video here), but one thing he will never be is a speed demon.