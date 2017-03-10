Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent confirms QB’s Instagram account was hacked

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Instagram account gave NFL reporters and fans an early wake-up call on Friday, but the New England Patriots quarterback was not responsible for the false alarm.

Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee, has confirmed that the post was created by a hacker.

From Jimmy Garoppolo's agent, Don Yee, "Jimmy's social media account was hacked." — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 10, 2017

We’re always skeptical of the “I was hacked” excuse, but it seems legitimate this time. The post on Garoppolo’s Instagram page claimed he had been traded, and that has not happened. Plus, it wasn’t even deleted until several hours later. Considering the post went live at around 4 a.m., it’s possible Garoppolo was sleeping while the sports world was buzzing about a blockbuster trade that never happened.

You can see a screenshot of the Instagram post here.

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly still trying to convince the Patriots to part ways with Garoppolo, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter has repeatedly insisted there is no chance Garoppolo will be traded this offseason.