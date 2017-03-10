Jimmy Garoppolo Instagram account hints at trade, was reportedly hacked

Have the New England Patriots finally gotten an offer for Jimmy Garoppolo that they can’t refuse, or is the evil world of social media playing tricks on all of us again?

It sounds like the latter.

Early Friday morning, a post appeared on Garoppolo’s Instagram expressing how grateful the quarterback is for the time he spent with the Patriots and saying “Peace out Boston.”

According to multiple NFL reporters, Garoppolo’s camp had no knowledge of any trade at the time the Instagram post was created.

Source close to Jimmy G: No knowledge of any trade. Believes Instagram post (https://t.co/HfFqiAKyI1)

is hoax/hack that has set off frenzy. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 10, 2017

Spoke to someone close to Jimmy Garoppolo who had no knowledge of any trade and believes it's a hack. Alas, it's 5:26 am now & we're all up — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017

The post remained live as of around 7 a.m. on Friday — more than two hours after it went up. If it was, in fact, a hack, it’s possible it went viral before Garoppolo even got out of bed.

The Cleveland Browns made a stunning trade involving a quarterback on Thursday, but they are still said to be interested in acquiring Garoppolo. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has remained adamant that the Patriots will not trade Garoppolo this offseason.