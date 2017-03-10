Ad Unit
Friday, March 10, 2017

Jimmy Garoppolo Instagram account hints at trade, was reportedly hacked

March 10, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Jimmy Garoppolo

Have the New England Patriots finally gotten an offer for Jimmy Garoppolo that they can’t refuse, or is the evil world of social media playing tricks on all of us again?

It sounds like the latter.

Early Friday morning, a post appeared on Garoppolo’s Instagram expressing how grateful the quarterback is for the time he spent with the Patriots and saying “Peace out Boston.”

According to multiple NFL reporters, Garoppolo’s camp had no knowledge of any trade at the time the Instagram post was created.

The post remained live as of around 7 a.m. on Friday — more than two hours after it went up. If it was, in fact, a hack, it’s possible it went viral before Garoppolo even got out of bed.

The Cleveland Browns made a stunning trade involving a quarterback on Thursday, but they are still said to be interested in acquiring Garoppolo. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has remained adamant that the Patriots will not trade Garoppolo this offseason.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus