Jimmy Garoppolo could sign extension with Patriots?

Jimmy Garoppolo has just one year remaining on his rookie contract, and it looks like all roads lead to the franchise tag for the backup quarterback. But what if the New England Patriots offered to sign him to an extension this summer?

On Tuesday, Garoppolo said he would be open to the possibility of signing a new deal with the Patriots. Making matters more interesting, Mike Giardi of CSNNE.com reported that it could actually happen.

When asked about the possibility of signing an extension, Garoppolo says he would entertain it — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 6, 2017

On Garoppolo and floated idea of extension, he knows how good the situation is here. Source says "grass isn't always greener." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 6, 2017

No one really knows what Bill Belichick plans to do with Garoppolo, but there must be a reason he turned down reported offers that included multiple first-round picks for the 25-year-old before the draft. Could this be Tom Brady’s last year with the Patriots? The four-time Super Bowl MVP will turn 40 this summer, so you never know.

The Patriots can’t pay Garoppolo like a starter to have him ride the bench behind Brady. They also can’t expect to pay him anything close to Brady and have TB12 smile and go about his business. The only way an extension makes sense for Garoppolo is if New England is planning to trade Brady or Brady is planning to retire after one more season.

If you heard what one AFC coach recently said, you have to wonder if Brady and the Patriots could ultimately be headed for a messy divorce.