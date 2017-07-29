Jimmy Haslam expects Browns to be ‘substantially better’ by 2019

After a 1-15 season in 2016, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is hoping the team has hit rock bottom.

Haslam admitted Saturday that he isn’t sure what to expect from his team in 2017, but is expecting them to be a lot better a season or two after that.

#Browns Haslam acknowledged doesn't know what to expect this year but 2018 and 19 "a substantially better football team" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 29, 2017

It’s probably too much to believe that the Browns will be good in 2017, but they’ll probably be a bit better. A big key will be finding a franchise quarterback, be it Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, or someone they haven’t found yet.

Of course, Haslam will want to stay out of his own way if he wants to see real progress. If they do this right, the Browns could be significantly better within his timeline, but that’s a big if.