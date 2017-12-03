Jimmy Smith out for season with torn Achilles

The Baltimore Ravens got a convincing win on Sunday, but they lost a huge part of their defense in the process.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed after the Ravens’ win over the Detroit Lions that cornerback Jimmy Smith is out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that CB Jimmy Smith has a torn Achilles and is out for the year. He was having a great year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2017

Smith has been suffering from an Achilles issue all season, and the injury seemed serious immediately. It’s a definite blow to a team that remains in the playoff race — and does so largely on the strength of their excellent defense.