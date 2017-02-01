Ad Unit
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

JJ Watt says he will be ‘fully cleared’ to participate in OTAs

February 1, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

JJ Watt

J.J. Watt was limited to just three games this season because of a back injury, but the Houston Texans defensive end expects to be fully recovered in time to take part in all of the team’s offseason workouts.

On Wednesday, Watt told reporters he is back to training at an “elite level” and sees no reason why he won’t be ready to participate in OTAs.

While Watt previously said that he feared his career was over when he first suffered a back injury, he has given no thought to retiring and believes missing almost an entire season may actually be beneficial.

The back injury was not the only one Watt dealt with this season, and it was actually another issue that supposedly almost cost him a limb. Now that all of that is cleared up and his back is feeling healthy, there’s no reason to believe Watt can’t return to top form in 2017. And if he does, an already ferocious Texans defense should be even better.


