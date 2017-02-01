JJ Watt says he will be ‘fully cleared’ to participate in OTAs

J.J. Watt was limited to just three games this season because of a back injury, but the Houston Texans defensive end expects to be fully recovered in time to take part in all of the team’s offseason workouts.

On Wednesday, Watt told reporters he is back to training at an “elite level” and sees no reason why he won’t be ready to participate in OTAs.

J.J. Watt said he sees no reason why he won't be ready for OTAs, says 'I'm fully cleared' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2017

Impression I got from J.J. Watt is he's making sound, patient recovery now, has made significant strides, determined to regain his old form — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2017

While Watt previously said that he feared his career was over when he first suffered a back injury, he has given no thought to retiring and believes missing almost an entire season may actually be beneficial.

J.J. Watt said he feels 'rejuvenated' said while he heard outside voices reference retirement 'I'm just getting started' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2017

J.J. Watt said he actually thinks he's 'elongated' his career by missing most of last season with back surgery 'There's a whole new energy' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2017

The back injury was not the only one Watt dealt with this season, and it was actually another issue that supposedly almost cost him a limb. Now that all of that is cleared up and his back is feeling healthy, there’s no reason to believe Watt can’t return to top form in 2017. And if he does, an already ferocious Texans defense should be even better.