JJ Watt sends funny tweet after brother TJ officially signs with Steelers

There are now officially three Watt brothers in the NFL, and the eldest one is thrilled at what that means.

Rookie linebacker T.J. Watt, who was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of this year’s draft, officially signed with the team on Wednesday.

In reaction to the news, Watt’s older brother J.J., the four-time All-Pro defensive end for the Houston Texans, posted this funny tweet.

Your turn to buy dinner. https://t.co/h7h0QEKpqD — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 14, 2017

The middle brother of the Watt family, Derek, is also in the NFL, playing as a fullback for the Los Angeles Chargers.

For J.J., who actually has a fairly underrated Twitter game, he probably covers most of the family dinners with his $100 million contract, so this has to be a very welcome development for him.