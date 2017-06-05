JJ Watt calls NFL Network Top 100 players list ‘a joke’

JJ Watt is the latest athlete to weigh in on NFL Network’s annual Top 100 players list — and his comment about it is not positive.

The Houston Texans defensive end only played in three games last season because of back surgery, but he still was ranked No. 35 on the list, as voted on by the players. In light of that, Watt called the list “a joke.”

I played 3 games… this list is a joke. https://t.co/KnKDX1p816 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 6, 2017

Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, so it’s clear that he made the list based on his reputation rather than his 2016 on-field accomplishments. After all, Watt was ranked No. 3 in 2015; No. 1 in 2014; and No. 5 in 2013.

Many other players who were not happy with their place on the list (or about being omitted in general) have voiced their complaints with the list, such as Oakland’s Bruce Irvin. But now we have Watt with a humble response, saying he wasn’t worthy of his placement for last season.

We respect the reply, JJ, but here’s some advice: take your compliments where you can get ’em.