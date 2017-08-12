JJ Watt learned about brother TJ’s big game through text from Kendrick Lamar

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie linebacker TJ Watt was phenomenal in the team’s preseason opener against the New York Giants on Friday, so much so that he even got the attention of Kung Fu Kenny himself.

Watt’s older brother, Houston Texans four-time All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt, told reporters a great story about how he learned of TJ’s big game through a text from rapper Kendrick Lamar.

.@JJWatt gets congratulatory text from @kendricklamar about @_TJWatt:"Possibly the best rapper in the world text me about my little brother" pic.twitter.com/3wvQbAni11 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 12, 2017

The younger Watt absolutely exploded onto the scene against the Giants with two sacks in his first four defensive plays. As for the elder Watt, he has always been about the brotherly love when it comes to TJ, and getting that text from Lamar had to be a real “this what God feel like” moment for him.