Friday, December 8, 2017

JJ Watt unsure if he will be back in time for OTAs

December 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

JJ Watt injury

J.J. Watt is still coming along slowly from his season-ending leg injury.

Watt said Friday that he still anticipates being ready for the start of the 2018 season — but isn’t sure about offseason OTAs.

That means Watt could be looking at roughly another six months of recovery, at the very least. He suffered the injury back in October, and the severity of it was pretty obvious from the start. On the bright side, Watt remains confident that he will not face any long-term repercussions from the injury, and has little doubt about his status for 2018.

