JJ Watt unsure if he will be back in time for OTAs

J.J. Watt is still coming along slowly from his season-ending leg injury.

Watt said Friday that he still anticipates being ready for the start of the 2018 season — but isn’t sure about offseason OTAs.

J.J. Watt said he’ll be back for next season, but doesn’t know if he’ll be back on the field by OTAs. “I don’t know the answer to that one,” Watt said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time. That’s all I can do.” — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) December 8, 2017

That means Watt could be looking at roughly another six months of recovery, at the very least. He suffered the injury back in October, and the severity of it was pretty obvious from the start. On the bright side, Watt remains confident that he will not face any long-term repercussions from the injury, and has little doubt about his status for 2018.