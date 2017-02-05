Joe Buck confuses Danny Amendola with Julian Edelman

FOX TV announcer Joe Buck did not have the smoothest of starts during Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

In the first quarter of the game, Buck confused New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola with Julian Edelman.

Tom Brady completed a pass to Amendola on a 2nd and 8 play in the first quarter, but Buck said it went to Edelman.

“Brady hangs in and finds his top target Edelman … rather Amendola,” said Buck.

He then tried to recover by saying “it’s Edelman or Amendola — two little guys” but he screwed up again by saying “and this time it’s Edelman for 13.”

It was actually Amendola for 13.

Both players had one catch in the game at the time of Buck’s error, though Edelman saw more action because he also carried the ball and returned a punt.