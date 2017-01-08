Joe Buck focuses on Giants party boat after Beckham drops

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman ensured that one of the major talking points about the Giants-Packers playoff game on Sunday would be the party boat some Giants wide receivers were seen on six days before the game.

After Odell Beckham Jr. was unable to haul in a very difficult catch in the second half against the Green Bay Packers, Buck and Aikman brought up the boat subject again.

Here’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman talking about it on the telecast:

"Fair or not"… Commentary by Joe Buck & Troy Aikman on Odell's dropped pass is weak sauce. If it's not "fair", then explain why it's BS pic.twitter.com/TTKbrPDrmK — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) January 9, 2017

Was it wrong of them to talk about it? No, because it’s a major part of the game and really all people want to talk about, and it’s also not wrong of them to be critical.

Here’s why:

1) Calling that a “drop” might be a stretch, but it is the sort of play we’ve gotten used to seeing Beckham make. He also dropped a potential touchdown earlier in the game. The Giants are in the playoffs thanks to spectacular plays Beckham makes, so when he fails to replicate that, it’s fair to criticize.

2)

In the NFL, your off-day is definitely YOUR offday. But you better show up on Sunday or YOUR off day becomes OUR problem. #NYGvsGB — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 8, 2017

3) Trey Songz may have defended the Giants for partying on his boat in Miami, but a true friend would look out for his buddies, not ask them to go out drinking a week before the bar exam.

4) I don’t know if the Giants receivers always party like that the night after games. Maybe some players need to do a few lines of coke and nail a hooker in the locker room to get their mind right before a game. I can’t judge that, especially if it works for them. But this formula clearly didn’t work for the Giants this time, so they might want to re-think things.

5) I do think the negative attention got in their heads. They wouldn’t have warmed-up shirtless before the game if they weren’t trying to prove a point.