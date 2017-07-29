Ad Unit
Joe Flacco thinks Baltimore would be ‘good spot’ for Colin Kaepernick

July 29, 2017
by Grey Papke

Colin Kaepernick

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has given his stamp of approval for a Colin Kaepernick signing, as long as he’s the backup.

Flacco said Friday that, while he certainly doesn’t want Kaepernick becoming the Ravens’ starter, he thinks Baltimore would be a “good spot” for Kaepernick to be a backup in 2017.

“I would like to see Colin get back in [the NFL] and, at some point, maybe get another shot [to be a starter],” Flacco said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I wouldn’t like that to be here. I do not want him to get another shot [to be a starter] here, but yes, he can come here and have some fun. I think it would be a good spot for him.”

Flacco and Kaepernick faced off in a Super Bowl and know each other at least a bit, having appeared together in a McDonald’s commercial.

The Ravens do have a public interest in Kaepernick, and there’s no chance of him taking Flacco’s starting job, even taking into account his injury.


