Joe Flacco thinks Baltimore would be ‘good spot’ for Colin Kaepernick

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has given his stamp of approval for a Colin Kaepernick signing, as long as he’s the backup.

Flacco said Friday that, while he certainly doesn’t want Kaepernick becoming the Ravens’ starter, he thinks Baltimore would be a “good spot” for Kaepernick to be a backup in 2017.

“I would like to see Colin get back in [the NFL] and, at some point, maybe get another shot [to be a starter],” Flacco said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I wouldn’t like that to be here. I do not want him to get another shot [to be a starter] here, but yes, he can come here and have some fun. I think it would be a good spot for him.”

Flacco and Kaepernick faced off in a Super Bowl and know each other at least a bit, having appeared together in a McDonald’s commercial.

The Ravens do have a public interest in Kaepernick, and there’s no chance of him taking Flacco’s starting job, even taking into account his injury.