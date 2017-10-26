Joe Flacco has concussion and needed stitches for ear

Joe Flacco suffered a concussion and needed stitches for his ear after being hit in the head by Kiko Alonso on Thursday night.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was nailed by the Miami Dolphins linebacker on a third down scramble late in the second quarter. Flacco’s helmet came off on the hit and his ear was cut. He was taken into the locker room for concussion protocol; it was clear that he had been concussed.

CBS later announced that Flacco indeed suffered a concussion. They also said he had stitches on his ear.

You can see Joe Flacco was bleeding from his ear after the hit from Kiko Alonso. pic.twitter.com/4ym0ZayoOW — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2017

Alonso was penalized 15 yards for the hit but was allowed to remain in the game.

The NFL said they would not have an immediate comment about the hit.