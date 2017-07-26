Ad Unit
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Joe Flacco could miss 3-6 weeks with back injury

July 26, 2017
by Larry Brown

Joe Flacco

The injury bug is starting to hit the Baltimore Ravens.

A day after news came out that running back Kenneth Dixon would miss the season after undergoing knee surgery, word is emerging about a back injury Joe Flacco is dealing with that could cause him to miss some time.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Flacco could miss 3-6 weeks because of a disc issue in his back.

The Baltimore Sun’s Jeff Zrebiec previously reported that Flacco’s back problems could lead him to miss time during training camp.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter paints a much more optimistic picture. He reports that Flacco hurt himself lifting weights and may only need to miss a week.

Flacco, 32, is entering his 10th year as the quarterback for the Ravens. He’s been extremely durable, playing in all 16 games in eight of his nine seasons. The only time he missed came in late 2015 after he suffered a significant knee injury.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus