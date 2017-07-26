Joe Flacco could miss 3-6 weeks with back injury

The injury bug is starting to hit the Baltimore Ravens.

A day after news came out that running back Kenneth Dixon would miss the season after undergoing knee surgery, word is emerging about a back injury Joe Flacco is dealing with that could cause him to miss some time.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Flacco could miss 3-6 weeks because of a disc issue in his back.

#Ravens QB Joe Flacco is preparing to miss 3-6 wks with a disc issue in his back. Out at least a week or 2, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2017

The Baltimore Sun’s Jeff Zrebiec previously reported that Flacco’s back problems could lead him to miss time during training camp.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter paints a much more optimistic picture. He reports that Flacco hurt himself lifting weights and may only need to miss a week.

Joe Flacco injured his back lifting. Took an MRI. Team believes a week of rest will calm injury and not expected to miss significant time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2017

Flacco, 32, is entering his 10th year as the quarterback for the Ravens. He’s been extremely durable, playing in all 16 games in eight of his nine seasons. The only time he missed came in late 2015 after he suffered a significant knee injury.