Joe Flacco thinks Kiko Alonso could have avoided infamous hit

Was Kiko Alonso’s hit on Joe Flacco last week unnecessary? The recipient of the big blow thinks so.

Flacco is recovering from a concussion he sustained after being clobbered by the Miami Dolphins linebacker last week. He spoke with the media on Wednesday and said that he thought Alonso could have avoided the infamous hit that bloodied his ear and knocked him out of the game.

Joe Flacco said he feels good. Looks like he'll play vs. Titans. He also said there was "plenty of time" for Kiko to avoid contact on hit. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 1, 2017

Flacco scrambled on a third-and-10 play in the second quarter of his Baltimore Ravens’ eventual 40-0 win over Miami. He didn’t decide to slide until very late, which left little time for Alonso to alter his play.

Kiko Alonso hit on Joe Flacco has him out of the game and in concussion protocol #TNF #FinsUp #RavensFlock #MIAvsBAL pic.twitter.com/AoJmLhIMLS — Next Man Up (@spottingboard) October 27, 2017

There have been differing opinions about the hit, with some calling Alonso’s play dirty, and others defending him by saying Flacco didn’t give himself up early enough. The NFL seemed to have made their feelings clear when they decided not to suspend Alonso for the hit.

The good news is that Flacco has a least cleared concussion protocol and is set to play for the Ravens on Sunday against the Titans.