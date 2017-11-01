pixel 1
Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Joe Flacco thinks Kiko Alonso could have avoided infamous hit

November 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Joe Flacco hit

Was Kiko Alonso’s hit on Joe Flacco last week unnecessary? The recipient of the big blow thinks so.

Flacco is recovering from a concussion he sustained after being clobbered by the Miami Dolphins linebacker last week. He spoke with the media on Wednesday and said that he thought Alonso could have avoided the infamous hit that bloodied his ear and knocked him out of the game.

Flacco scrambled on a third-and-10 play in the second quarter of his Baltimore Ravens’ eventual 40-0 win over Miami. He didn’t decide to slide until very late, which left little time for Alonso to alter his play.

There have been differing opinions about the hit, with some calling Alonso’s play dirty, and others defending him by saying Flacco didn’t give himself up early enough. The NFL seemed to have made their feelings clear when they decided not to suspend Alonso for the hit.

The good news is that Flacco has a least cleared concussion protocol and is set to play for the Ravens on Sunday against the Titans.

