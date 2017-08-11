Joe Flacco to miss preseason games but expected to start in Week 1

The Ravens say Flacco’s back rehab is going well and that he should return to practice with the team in the preseason, although they’re not expecting him to play in any preseason games. They are not definitively saying yet that he will play in Week 1, but it sounds like the QB will be ready by then.

Without Flacco available, the Ravens have been using Ryan Mallett as their top QB. They don’t have many good in-house options beyond that.

Flacco has been extremely durable during his NFL career. He’s played in all 16 games in eight of his nine seasons.