Ad Unit
Friday, August 11, 2017

Joe Flacco to miss preseason games but expected to start in Week 1

August 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

Joe Flacco
shared an injury update on several players Friday, including Flacco. Their starting quarterback has been out with a back injury.

The Ravens say Flacco’s back rehab is going well and that he should return to practice with the team in the preseason, although they’re not expecting him to play in any preseason games. They are not definitively saying yet that he will play in Week 1, but it sounds like the QB will be ready by then.

Without Flacco available, the Ravens have been using Ryan Mallett as their top QB. They don’t have many good in-house options beyond that.

Flacco has been extremely durable during his NFL career. He’s played in all 16 games in eight of his nine seasons.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus