Joe Flacco supports return of Marty Mornhinweg

One of the big surprises after the NFL regular season ended was that the Baltimore Ravens retained offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg. Reports towards the end of the season said the Ravens were unlikely to retain Mornhinweg after the team’s offense struggled, but that changed. Apparently Baltimore QB Joe Flacco supports Mornhinweg.

“Listen, me and Marty have a great working relationship and I think we’ll work together to get a lot of things done,” Flacco told 98 Rock at a charity event.

“I think the other thing you have to realize is that a lot of what we’ve been doing isn’t necessarily his offense,” Flacco said. “So, I think this offseason will be a big point for him to get a lot of the stuff that he’s comfortable running. He and I can work through that stuff together. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Flacco’s support of Mornhinweg is a big reason why the team kept the coach on as offensive coordinator. Even the Ravens’ owner confirmed that.

Mornhinweg replaced Marc Trestman in October, but the team’s offense didn’t fare much better. They finished 21st in the league in points and 17th in total yards. But like Flacco said, Mornhinweg didn’t really get a chance to put in his own offense. After next seeing what happens next season would be a good time to evaluate Mornhinweg.