Report: Joe Haden only expected to miss three weeks with leg injury

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden left Sunday’s game with what was revealed to be a fibula fracture, but that is apparently an injury that sounds a lot worse than it actually is.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Haden will not need surgery and only has a “slight” fracture. He could return in as little as three weeks.

That’s obviously great news for the Steelers, as the acquisition of Haden earlier this season is a big reason why they ranked second in the NFL with 180.0 pass yards allowed per game heading into Sunday.

Pittsburgh’s secondary has been one of its strongest groups this season after the unit struggled in recent years. Some adjustments will be needed without Haden, but the veteran should be back for the stretch run and playoffs.