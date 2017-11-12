pixel 1
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Joe Haden out indefinitely after suffering fractured fibula

November 12, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to come from behind to pick up an important win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but they got some tough news regarding one of their best defensive players.

Joe Haden left the game in the first half with a leg injury, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin later revealed that the starting cornerback will be out indefinitely with a fractured fibula.

Haden has been a very important part of a Pittsburgh pass defense that is one of the NFL’s best. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Colts, the Steelers were allowing just 180.0 passing yards per game, which was the second-best mark in the NFL behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The good news for the Steelers is that Haden is not necessarily out for the remainder of the season. Former NFL team doctor David Chao says the type of injury Haden suffered likely won’t require surgery, and the veteran could miss just 4-6 weeks.

