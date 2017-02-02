Ad Unit
Thursday, February 2, 2017

Suspect accused of killing Joe McKnight indicted on second-degree murder charges

February 2, 2017
by Larry Brown

Joe McKnight

The man who is accused of killing former NFL player Joe McKnight was indicted on Thursday by Jefferson Parish’s District Attorney on second-degree murder charges following a grand jury’s investigation.

The man accused of killing McKnight, Ronald Gasser Jr., was arrested for manslaughter in December for the death of McKnight on Dec. 1 in a road-rage incident.

Detectives believe both men were driving erratically as they approached a bridge. One witness reportedly said McKnight may have cut off Gasser, which upset the man. Gasser fired three rounds from his gun through a passenger window and killed McKnight.

Gasser was initially taken in for questioning and released. After more evidence was reviewed, investigators indicted him on second-degree murder chargers.

McKnight was a high school star in Louisiana and was a highly-sought after recruit who went to USC. He played for the Jets and Chiefs during his brief NFL career.


