Suspect accused of killing Joe McKnight indicted on second-degree murder charges

The man who is accused of killing former NFL player Joe McKnight was indicted on Thursday by Jefferson Parish’s District Attorney on second-degree murder charges following a grand jury’s investigation.

The man accused of killing McKnight, Ronald Gasser Jr., was arrested for manslaughter in December for the death of McKnight on Dec. 1 in a road-rage incident.

Detectives believe both men were driving erratically as they approached a bridge. One witness reportedly said McKnight may have cut off Gasser, which upset the man. Gasser fired three rounds from his gun through a passenger window and killed McKnight.

Gasser was initially taken in for questioning and released. After more evidence was reviewed, investigators indicted him on second-degree murder chargers.

McKnight was a high school star in Louisiana and was a highly-sought after recruit who went to USC. He played for the Jets and Chiefs during his brief NFL career.