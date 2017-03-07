Joe Mixon meets with four NFL teams ahead of Pro Day

Joe Mixon is one of the most interesting cases entering the NFL Draft because of his off-field history.

The former Oklahoma running back was suspended a year for punching a woman inside a sandwich shop that led to her hospitalization and a federal lawsuit. He also was suspended a game last season for an incident with a parking attendant.

Mixon is talented, but with a heightened concern from the NFL over its image and domestic violence, many teams are shying away from the running back. But not all teams.

NFL Media’s Aditi Inkhabwala reports that Mixon met with four teams prior to Wednesday’s Pro Day.

Oklahoma's Joe Mixon not lacking for suitors. Lions, Saints, Bengals and Browns all met w/ him privately tonight before tomorrow's Pro Day. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 8, 2017

The Cincinnati Bengals have a history of overlooking character issues for their players, so their interest in the former Sooner is not surprising. The Lions, Browns and Saints all have a need to fill at running back and may be willing to take a chance on Mixon.

Though these four teams have shown interest in the back, there are some teams who refuse to draft him.