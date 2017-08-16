Joe Thomas says Brock Osweiler has ‘it-factor,’ expects him to start

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas is impressed with what he has seen from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer this offseason, but he is still endorsing veteran Brock Osweiler as the team’s starter for Week 1.

On Wednesday, Thomas praised Kizer’s development and said he is “excited” to see what the future holds, but he said he expects Osweiler to start.

#Browns Joe Thomas: "I don't expect DeShone to be the starter in week 1" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 16, 2017

#Browns Thomas: "I think they're grooming Brock to be the starter in week 1 based on what I've seen" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 16, 2017

#Browns Joe Thomas on Osweiler: "he's got the it-factor and the leadership and the communication skills…feels like NFL QB" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 16, 2017

#Browns Joe thomas: "just because DeShone might be good in a few years doesn't always mean he's ready" now — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 16, 2017

Thomas added that head coach Hue Jackson always speaks to veterans like himself about the quarterback situation, so it’s safe to assume he knows what Jackson’s intentions are for Week 1.

Osweiler was horrendous with the Houston Texans last season, and many believed he would end up getting cut after the Browns essentially took on his salary in order to acquire a second-round pick. The 26-year-old was horrible in Cleveland’s first preseason game, completing just 6-of-14 passes for 42 yards. Kizer completed 11-of-18 throws for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Despite his poor play in 2016, Osweiler has made some borderline delusional remarks about where his game is at right now. All indications are that he is going to have a chance to back that talk up early in the season.