Ad Unit
Sunday, December 25, 2016

Joe Thomas admits Browns’ first win was ‘our Super Bowl’

December 24, 2016
by Grey Papke

Joe Thomas Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns won for the first time in 17 games on Saturday, and the sense of relief was palpable.

Offensive lineman Joe Thomas, one of the pillars of the franchise, admitted that, with the Browns staring 0-16 in the face, the win over the San Diego Chargers was basically like winning the Super Bowl for this particular group.

The record books obviously won’t remember the 2016 Browns fondly even if they do go 1-15. However, being just another incredibly bad team beats being a historically bad one, and the Browns have avoided that ignominy. Just ask some of these guys what that’s like.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus