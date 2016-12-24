Joe Thomas admits Browns’ first win was ‘our Super Bowl’

The Cleveland Browns won for the first time in 17 games on Saturday, and the sense of relief was palpable.

Offensive lineman Joe Thomas, one of the pillars of the franchise, admitted that, with the Browns staring 0-16 in the face, the win over the San Diego Chargers was basically like winning the Super Bowl for this particular group.

#Browns Joe Thomas: "You don't want to say it was our Super Bowl but it really was" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 24, 2016

The record books obviously won’t remember the 2016 Browns fondly even if they do go 1-15. However, being just another incredibly bad team beats being a historically bad one, and the Browns have avoided that ignominy. Just ask some of these guys what that’s like.