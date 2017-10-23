Joe Thomas says he will consider NFL future in offseason

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas has admitted that his NFL future is something he’ll have to think about — but it won’t happen until the offseason.

Thomas said Monday that recovering from his torn triceps is his first priority, and he’ll think about 2018 once the offseason begins and he has time to think it over.

#Browns LT Joe Thomas said he'll wait until after season to decide whether he'll resume his career, too soon to talk about it now — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) October 23, 2017

#Browns LT Joe Thomas said I've got one more year on my contract and we'll see how things shake out in the offseason — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) October 23, 2017

#Browns LT Joe Thomas said he loves Hue, loves playing for him, would love to continue playing for him, but will make decision in offseason — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) October 23, 2017

Thomas’s 2017 season is over, the first time in his NFL career he’ll deal with an injury. He probably won’t want to go out like that, though he does turn 33 in December.