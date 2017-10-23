pixel 1
header
Monday, October 23, 2017

Joe Thomas says he will consider NFL future in offseason

October 23, 2017
by Grey Papke

Joe Thomas Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas has admitted that his NFL future is something he’ll have to think about — but it won’t happen until the offseason.

Thomas said Monday that recovering from his torn triceps is his first priority, and he’ll think about 2018 once the offseason begins and he has time to think it over.

Thomas’s 2017 season is over, the first time in his NFL career he’ll deal with an injury. He probably won’t want to go out like that, though he does turn 33 in December.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus