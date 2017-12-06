pixel 1
Joe Thomas critical of NFL over Roger Goodell extension

December 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

Joe Thomas is among the many who are critical of the NFL for its contract extension with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell has been approved by the league’s compensation committee to receive a five-year contract extension that would take him through the 2023 season.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but some have estimated the contract could be worth around $200 million. Consider that Goodell made $34 million in 2014 and was seeking $50 million per season this time around, and that estimate might not be far off.

None of that is sitting well with Cleveland Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas. He tweeted the following on Wednesday night:

It’s hard to argue with Thomas’ logic. And given how despised Goodell is for many, perhaps a change in leadership would have made sense. We know at least one person who was hoping for that.

