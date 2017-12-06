Joe Thomas critical of NFL over Roger Goodell extension

Joe Thomas is among the many who are critical of the NFL for its contract extension with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell has been approved by the league’s compensation committee to receive a five-year contract extension that would take him through the 2023 season.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but some have estimated the contract could be worth around $200 million. Consider that Goodell made $34 million in 2014 and was seeking $50 million per season this time around, and that estimate might not be far off.

None of that is sitting well with Cleveland Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas. He tweeted the following on Wednesday night:

5 years $200 million for @nflcommish…who were they competing with to sign him? https://t.co/ktlRc7xjrT — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 7, 2017

Tom Brady makes $20.5mm per year; @nflcommish makes $40mm per year. So does that mean that Roger Goodell is twice as valuable to the NFL and twice as hard to replace? — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 7, 2017

It’s hard to argue with Thomas’ logic. And given how despised Goodell is for many, perhaps a change in leadership would have made sense. We know at least one person who was hoping for that.