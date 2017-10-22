pixel 1
Monday, October 23, 2017

Joe Thomas feared to have torn triceps

October 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Missing his first career snap was bad enough for Joe Thomas, but missing his first career game would be even worse. That apparently could be a possibility for the Cleveland Browns left tackle.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Thomas is feared to have a torn triceps. The lineman said on his Twitter account that he will undergo an MRI on Monday, which will give the team a better idea about his status.

Rapoport says that if the MRI confirms he has torn his triceps, he could be out for the season.

Prior to Sunday, Thomas had not missed a snap in his entire career. The Browns may have to prepare for the possibility of playing without Thomas for the first time since 2007.

