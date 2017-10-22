Joe Thomas feared to have torn triceps

Missing his first career snap was bad enough for Joe Thomas, but missing his first career game would be even worse. That apparently could be a possibility for the Cleveland Browns left tackle.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Thomas is feared to have a torn triceps. The lineman said on his Twitter account that he will undergo an MRI on Monday, which will give the team a better idea about his status.

Tough day today. I appreciate the outpouring of support! MRI Monday to figure out where we go from here. Go Browns!! — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) October 22, 2017

Rapoport says that if the MRI confirms he has torn his triceps, he could be out for the season.

#Browns LT Joe Thomas is feared to have a triceps tear, sources say. If the MRI confirms it Monday, it likely means season-ending surgery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2017

Prior to Sunday, Thomas had not missed a snap in his entire career. The Browns may have to prepare for the possibility of playing without Thomas for the first time since 2007.