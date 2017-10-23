Joe Thomas will miss rest of season with torn triceps

Joe Thomas saw his incredible streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps played come to an end on Sunday when he suffered an injury, and the All-Pro offensive tackle’s consecutive games started streak is going to meet the same fate.

The Browns revealed on Monday that Thomas suffered a torn triceps in his team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

MRI results show that Joe Thomas sustained a tear to his left triceps. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/I0GCFEy9eU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2017

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Cleveland Browns could say they had their left tackle on the field for every offensive snap since 2007. Thomas’ streak is easily one of the most remarkable in sports, and it’s a shame to see it come to an end.