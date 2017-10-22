Joe Thomas misses his first career snap after injuring arm

One of the most impressive NFL streaks we’ve ever seen came to an end on Sunday after Joe Thomas missed his first career snap.

Thomas, who was the No. 3 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2007, suffered an arm injury in the third quarter of the Browns’ game against the Tennessee Titans. He was down on the ground appearing to grab his elbow, and he left the game during the drive.

Here’s an incredible stat on Thomas’ streak:

Joe Thomas' consecutive snap streak ends at 10,363. Spanned 11 seasons, 167 games. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) October 22, 2017

Spencer Drango came in to play left tackle for Cleveland in Thomas’ place. Thomas went to the locker room to be examined. The Browns later ruled him out for the rest of the game with a triceps injury.