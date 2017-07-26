Joe Thomas says he will ‘monitor’ potential memory loss

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas has already begun experiencing what may be some symptoms of a long football career.

Thomas has dealt with possible memory loss, but admitted Wednesday that it may not be related to his career and is something he intends to monitor.

#Browns Joe Thomas on possible memory loss: docs says it could be a lot going on in his life, but b/c of sport, it's important to monitor — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 26, 2017

#Browns Joe Thomas on possible memory loss: "I'm just going to monitor where I am now and where I am in 5, 10 years'' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 26, 2017

#Browns Joe Thomas on possible memory loss: "I'm not worried about it right now.'' His mom assured him that everyone forgets keys, etc. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 26, 2017

#Browns Joe Thomas wouldn't say if he's had extra exams since noticing things, "but I do monitor those things closely.'' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 26, 2017

You need only look to some former NFL players to see why this is foreboding. Thomas openly accepts the risks, and knows what he’s doing to himself, but that doesn’t make it any less concerning that he’s already exhibiting symptoms of memory loss.