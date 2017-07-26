Ad Unit
Joe Thomas says he will ‘monitor’ potential memory loss

July 26, 2017
by Grey Papke

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas has already begun experiencing what may be some symptoms of a long football career.

Thomas has dealt with possible memory loss, but admitted Wednesday that it may not be related to his career and is something he intends to monitor.

You need only look to some former NFL players to see why this is foreboding. Thomas openly accepts the risks, and knows what he’s doing to himself, but that doesn’t make it any less concerning that he’s already exhibiting symptoms of memory loss.


