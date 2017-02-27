Ad Unit
Joe Thomas rips NFL combine as ‘cattle auction’

February 27, 2017
by Grey Papke

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas has no love for the NFL scouting combine.

Thomas sent a series of tweets Monday criticizing the combine for being a “cattle auction” and detailing some of his own experiences when he was involved back in 2007.

One fan asked Thomas about the strangest question he was asked during the interview portion of the event. It actually provided some interesting insights into how players navigate that minefield.

We’ve heard stories about players who are coached through what to say to teams at the combine, and Thomas knew the answer teams wanted to hear to at least one question. We’ve also heard criticism from family members that the on-field exercises players are put through aren’t representative of what they will be asked to do once in the league. The NFL, as it is very good at doing, has turned the combine into a big, televised event that draws interest and keeps the league in the news. It sounds, though, like a lot of people who go through it aren’t fans at all.


