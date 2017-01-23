Joe Thomas rooting for Patriots to stick it to Roger Goodell

At least one NFL player is rooting for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI for one specific reason.

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas wants to see the Patriots win just to get the visual of commissioner Roger Goodell handing the Lombardi Trophy to quarterback Tom Brady, which would put a bow on Deflategate.

As much as I'd like to see my buddy @alexmack55 win a super bowl, I would sure love to see @nflcommish have to hand a SB trophy to Brady! https://t.co/4ZTvBQwbNv — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 23, 2017

One has to wonder if Thomas isn’t alone in thinking this. It would be something.

Of course, Brady publicly says there are no hard feelings toward Goodell. There’s no doubt, though, that it would privately be a sweet moment for him, too.