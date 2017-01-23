Ad Unit
Monday, January 23, 2017

Joe Thomas rooting for Patriots to stick it to Roger Goodell

January 23, 2017
by Grey Papke

Joe Thomas Cleveland Browns

At least one NFL player is rooting for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI for one specific reason.

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas wants to see the Patriots win just to get the visual of commissioner Roger Goodell handing the Lombardi Trophy to quarterback Tom Brady, which would put a bow on Deflategate.

One has to wonder if Thomas isn’t alone in thinking this. It would be something.

Of course, Brady publicly says there are no hard feelings toward Goodell. There’s no doubt, though, that it would privately be a sweet moment for him, too.


